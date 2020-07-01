All apartments in Indianapolis
4231 Crooked Meadows Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4231 Crooked Meadows Court

4231 Crooked Meadows Court · No Longer Available
Location

4231 Crooked Meadows Court, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and 2 car garage. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Crooked Meadows Court have any available units?
4231 Crooked Meadows Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 Crooked Meadows Court have?
Some of 4231 Crooked Meadows Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 Crooked Meadows Court currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Crooked Meadows Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Crooked Meadows Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 Crooked Meadows Court is pet friendly.
Does 4231 Crooked Meadows Court offer parking?
Yes, 4231 Crooked Meadows Court offers parking.
Does 4231 Crooked Meadows Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Crooked Meadows Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Crooked Meadows Court have a pool?
No, 4231 Crooked Meadows Court does not have a pool.
Does 4231 Crooked Meadows Court have accessible units?
No, 4231 Crooked Meadows Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Crooked Meadows Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4231 Crooked Meadows Court does not have units with dishwashers.

