Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4226 Bertha
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4226 Bertha
4226 Bertha Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4226 Bertha Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1.5 bath town home. New carpet, paint. Check it out today. - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath town home. New carpet, paint. Check it out today
(RLNE2649773)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4226 Bertha have any available units?
4226 Bertha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4226 Bertha currently offering any rent specials?
4226 Bertha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 Bertha pet-friendly?
No, 4226 Bertha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4226 Bertha offer parking?
No, 4226 Bertha does not offer parking.
Does 4226 Bertha have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 Bertha does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 Bertha have a pool?
No, 4226 Bertha does not have a pool.
Does 4226 Bertha have accessible units?
No, 4226 Bertha does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 Bertha have units with dishwashers?
No, 4226 Bertha does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4226 Bertha have units with air conditioning?
No, 4226 Bertha does not have units with air conditioning.
