All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4225 Eaton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4225 Eaton Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

4225 Eaton Avenue

4225 South Eaton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4225 South Eaton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Poplar Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1.5 bath Southeast side - 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house located off Southeastern Avenue. This property will be ready by 2nd week in November for rent. Please contact Eric at 317-413-4454 for more information or where to apply.

(RLNE5272584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Eaton Avenue have any available units?
4225 Eaton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4225 Eaton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Eaton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Eaton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4225 Eaton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4225 Eaton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4225 Eaton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4225 Eaton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 Eaton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Eaton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4225 Eaton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Eaton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4225 Eaton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Eaton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 Eaton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4225 Eaton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4225 Eaton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College