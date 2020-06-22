4220 Carrollton Ave

Amenities
: 42nd & College
Duplex: has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Unfinished basement, Washer/Dryer included, Ceiling fans
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 16 month lease required
PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy
UTILITIES: Electric Dryer Hook up, Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com