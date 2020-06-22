4220 Carrollton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan range

: 42nd & College



Duplex: has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

Living Room, Dining Room

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Unfinished basement, Washer/Dryer included, Ceiling fans



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 16 month lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Electric Dryer Hook up, Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com