Indianapolis, IN
4220 Carrollton Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4220 Carrollton Ave

4220 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4220 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
: 42nd & College

Duplex: has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Unfinished basement, Washer/Dryer included, Ceiling fans

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 16 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Dryer Hook up, Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Carrollton Ave have any available units?
4220 Carrollton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Carrollton Ave have?
Some of 4220 Carrollton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Carrollton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Carrollton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Carrollton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 Carrollton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4220 Carrollton Ave offer parking?
No, 4220 Carrollton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4220 Carrollton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 Carrollton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Carrollton Ave have a pool?
No, 4220 Carrollton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Carrollton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4220 Carrollton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Carrollton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 Carrollton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
