Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

4211 Robertson Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white and black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Fully fenced in back yard with an extra storage barn, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Robertson Boulevard have any available units?
4211 Robertson Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 Robertson Boulevard have?
Some of 4211 Robertson Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Robertson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Robertson Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Robertson Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 Robertson Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4211 Robertson Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Robertson Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4211 Robertson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 Robertson Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Robertson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4211 Robertson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Robertson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4211 Robertson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Robertson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 Robertson Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
