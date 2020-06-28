All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 421 N Denny St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
421 N Denny St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

421 N Denny St

421 North Denny Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

421 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: (N Sherman & E Michigan)

Duplex home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, eat in kitchen, Front porch, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: N/A

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 N Denny St have any available units?
421 N Denny St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 N Denny St have?
Some of 421 N Denny St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 N Denny St currently offering any rent specials?
421 N Denny St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 N Denny St pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 N Denny St is pet friendly.
Does 421 N Denny St offer parking?
No, 421 N Denny St does not offer parking.
Does 421 N Denny St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 N Denny St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 N Denny St have a pool?
No, 421 N Denny St does not have a pool.
Does 421 N Denny St have accessible units?
No, 421 N Denny St does not have accessible units.
Does 421 N Denny St have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 N Denny St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College