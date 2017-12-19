All apartments in Indianapolis
4206 N Whittier Pl
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

4206 N Whittier Pl

4206 North Whittier Place · No Longer Available
Location

4206 North Whittier Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM HOME FULLY RENOVATED! Renovation includes new carpeting and laminated hardwood floors, updated kitchen, fresh two-toned paint and modernized lighting and plumbing fixtures. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 N Whittier Pl have any available units?
4206 N Whittier Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4206 N Whittier Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4206 N Whittier Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 N Whittier Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4206 N Whittier Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4206 N Whittier Pl offer parking?
No, 4206 N Whittier Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4206 N Whittier Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 N Whittier Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 N Whittier Pl have a pool?
No, 4206 N Whittier Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4206 N Whittier Pl have accessible units?
No, 4206 N Whittier Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 N Whittier Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4206 N Whittier Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4206 N Whittier Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4206 N Whittier Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
