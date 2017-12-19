4206 North Whittier Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Devington
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM HOME FULLY RENOVATED! Renovation includes new carpeting and laminated hardwood floors, updated kitchen, fresh two-toned paint and modernized lighting and plumbing fixtures. Professionally managed.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
4206 N Whittier Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.