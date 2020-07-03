Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
4205 Glenwood Drive
4205 Glenwood Drive
4205 Glenwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
4205 Glenwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meadows
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP! **** 1/2 OFF MONTH OF RENT *****
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Car garage.
Fully Remodeled Bungalow on a corner lot. Call today to schedule a showing! CALL FOR DETAILS!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4205 Glenwood Drive have any available units?
4205 Glenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4205 Glenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Glenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Glenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Glenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4205 Glenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4205 Glenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4205 Glenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Glenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Glenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4205 Glenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Glenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4205 Glenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Glenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Glenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 Glenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 Glenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
