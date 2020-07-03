All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 420 N Grant Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
420 N Grant Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

420 N Grant Ave

420 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

420 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bee342b01b ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 N Grant Ave have any available units?
420 N Grant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 420 N Grant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
420 N Grant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 N Grant Ave pet-friendly?
No, 420 N Grant Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 420 N Grant Ave offer parking?
No, 420 N Grant Ave does not offer parking.
Does 420 N Grant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 N Grant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 N Grant Ave have a pool?
No, 420 N Grant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 420 N Grant Ave have accessible units?
No, 420 N Grant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 420 N Grant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 N Grant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 N Grant Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 N Grant Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College