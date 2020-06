Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

If you're looking for a home in a great location with lots of upgrades and a modern feel then welcome home. This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex also has a 1 car detached garage which is amazing to have. Here you will have new paint, new carpet, upgraded bathroom and kitchen to make you feel right at home. Refrigerator and Range will be placed at the time of rental.