All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave

419 Arthur Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

419 Arthur Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Affordable! - Schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5163698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave have any available units?
419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave currently offering any rent specials?
419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave is pet friendly.
Does 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave offer parking?
No, 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave does not offer parking.
Does 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave have a pool?
No, 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave does not have a pool.
Does 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave have accessible units?
No, 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 N Arthur Ave - 419 N Arthur Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College