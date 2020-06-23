All apartments in Indianapolis
4182 Winthrop Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4182 Winthrop Ave.

4182 Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4182 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4182 n. Winthrop Ave. / 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in South Broad Ripple area - Up for rent is a completely remodeled 3 bed 1.5 bathroom home in the South Broad Ripple area that has new carpet throughout the main living areas and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. The open floor plan offers a great environment for entertaining guests. Updated kitchen creates a calm atmosphere to have amazing family dinners. This house rents for $750.00 per month with a matching deposit of $750.00.

Sorry, No Section 8.

Call Mike at 317-210-0018 for showings and more info.

(RLNE2296848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4182 Winthrop Ave. have any available units?
4182 Winthrop Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4182 Winthrop Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4182 Winthrop Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4182 Winthrop Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4182 Winthrop Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4182 Winthrop Ave. offer parking?
No, 4182 Winthrop Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4182 Winthrop Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4182 Winthrop Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4182 Winthrop Ave. have a pool?
No, 4182 Winthrop Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4182 Winthrop Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4182 Winthrop Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4182 Winthrop Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4182 Winthrop Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4182 Winthrop Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4182 Winthrop Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
