4182 Winthrop Ave.

4182 n. Winthrop Ave. / 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in South Broad Ripple area - Up for rent is a completely remodeled 3 bed 1.5 bathroom home in the South Broad Ripple area that has new carpet throughout the main living areas and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. The open floor plan offers a great environment for entertaining guests. Updated kitchen creates a calm atmosphere to have amazing family dinners. This house rents for $750.00 per month with a matching deposit of $750.00.



Sorry, No Section 8.



Call Mike at 317-210-0018 for showings and more info.



(RLNE2296848)