Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:45 PM

418 Eastern Avenue

418 North Eastern Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1670304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 North Eastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental duplex in central Indianapolis. Your next home includes: Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Newly renovated, Freshly painted, Washer/dryer hookup.

Close To Downtown And Public Transportation.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
418 Eastern Avenue has a unit available for $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 418 Eastern Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
418 Eastern Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Eastern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 418 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
No, 418 Eastern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 418 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 418 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 418 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 418 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Eastern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
