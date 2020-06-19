418 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental duplex in central Indianapolis. Your next home includes: Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Newly renovated, Freshly painted, Washer/dryer hookup.



Close To Downtown And Public Transportation.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.