417 S. Arlington Ave.

Now Showing a 1 bedroom, 1bath duplex in Indianapolis - Indianapolis: Arlington & Washington
1 Bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and basement.
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fan in kitchen, laundry hook-up
Exterior Features Include: Covered front porch, garage (shared), screen doors
Appliances Included:Stove & Refrigerator
Central Air: No
Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Sorry No Pets
Utilities: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric dryer hook-up, Electric water heater, Gas Furnace
Utility Information: All utilities ... Water is
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Water is paid by CRES, but billed separately at $40 a month
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com
Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
(RLNE5694236)