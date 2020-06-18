417 S. Arlington Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Now Showing a 1 bedroom, 1bath duplex in Indianapolis - Indianapolis: Arlington & Washington

1 Bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and basement.



Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fan in kitchen, laundry hook-up

Exterior Features Include: Covered front porch, garage (shared), screen doors



Appliances Included:Stove & Refrigerator

Central Air: No



Lease Terms:

12 month lease required

Sorry No Pets



Utilities: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric dryer hook-up, Electric water heater, Gas Furnace

Utility Information: All utilities ... Water is

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

Water is paid by CRES, but billed separately at $40 a month



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



Schedule a Showing Anytime

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5694236)