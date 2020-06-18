All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 417 S. Arlington Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
417 S. Arlington Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

417 S. Arlington Ave.

417 South Arlington Avenue · (317) 316-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

417 South Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 417 S. Arlington Ave. · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Now Showing a 1 bedroom, 1bath duplex in Indianapolis - Indianapolis: Arlington & Washington
1 Bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and basement.

Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fan in kitchen, laundry hook-up
Exterior Features Include: Covered front porch, garage (shared), screen doors

Appliances Included:Stove & Refrigerator
Central Air: No

Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Sorry No Pets

Utilities: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric dryer hook-up, Electric water heater, Gas Furnace
Utility Information: All utilities ... Water is
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Water is paid by CRES, but billed separately at $40 a month

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 S. Arlington Ave. have any available units?
417 S. Arlington Ave. has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 S. Arlington Ave. have?
Some of 417 S. Arlington Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 S. Arlington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
417 S. Arlington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 S. Arlington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 417 S. Arlington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 417 S. Arlington Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 417 S. Arlington Ave. does offer parking.
Does 417 S. Arlington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 S. Arlington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 S. Arlington Ave. have a pool?
No, 417 S. Arlington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 417 S. Arlington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 417 S. Arlington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 417 S. Arlington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 S. Arlington Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 417 S. Arlington Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity