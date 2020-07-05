All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4152 Candy Apple Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4152 Candy Apple Court
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:20 AM

4152 Candy Apple Court

4152 Candy Apple Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4152 Candy Apple Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NORTH EAST/LAWRENCE
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage/All electric!
The perfect home for your family in a quiet Lawrence Township subdivision. Newly built 2-story home on quiet cul-da-sac with open concept floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 Candy Apple Court have any available units?
4152 Candy Apple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4152 Candy Apple Court currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Candy Apple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 Candy Apple Court pet-friendly?
No, 4152 Candy Apple Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4152 Candy Apple Court offer parking?
Yes, 4152 Candy Apple Court offers parking.
Does 4152 Candy Apple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4152 Candy Apple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 Candy Apple Court have a pool?
No, 4152 Candy Apple Court does not have a pool.
Does 4152 Candy Apple Court have accessible units?
No, 4152 Candy Apple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 Candy Apple Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4152 Candy Apple Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4152 Candy Apple Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4152 Candy Apple Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College