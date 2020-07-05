NORTH EAST/LAWRENCE 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage/All electric! The perfect home for your family in a quiet Lawrence Township subdivision. Newly built 2-story home on quiet cul-da-sac with open concept floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4152 Candy Apple Court have any available units?
4152 Candy Apple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.