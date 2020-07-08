All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

4151 Candy Apple Boulevard

Location

4151 Candy Apple Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,992 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, January 20, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 15 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spe

(RLNE5326699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard have any available units?
4151 Candy Apple Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard have?
Some of 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4151 Candy Apple Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4151 Candy Apple Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

