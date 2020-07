Amenities

EAST SIDE FULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM RANCH! AVAILABLE NOW! This brick ranch has new wood-look flooring, tile in kitchen, and fresh carpeting in bedrooms. Neutral 2 toned paint throughout. Eat-in kitchen includes some appliances. Updated baths and mini-blinds are included throughout. Fresh landscaping, front porch, and new driveway. Storage shed coming soon. Professionally Managed.