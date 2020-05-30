All apartments in Indianapolis
415 South Oxford Street
415 South Oxford Street

415 South Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 South Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with a garage in a quiet neighborhood ready to be rented!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 South Oxford Street have any available units?
415 South Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 415 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 South Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 South Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 415 South Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 South Oxford Street offers parking.
Does 415 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 South Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 415 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 415 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 South Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 South Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 South Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
