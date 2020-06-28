All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 13 2019

415 South Butler Avenue

415 South Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 South Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with wood floors and a bonus room in the basement. Located in a highly desirable east side neighborhood, ready for you and your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 South Butler Avenue have any available units?
415 South Butler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 415 South Butler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 South Butler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 South Butler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 South Butler Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 415 South Butler Avenue offer parking?
No, 415 South Butler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 415 South Butler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 South Butler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 South Butler Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 South Butler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 South Butler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 South Butler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 South Butler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 South Butler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 South Butler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 South Butler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
