Indianapolis, IN
415 N Euclid Ave
Last updated September 18 2019 at 9:57 PM

415 N Euclid Ave

Location

415 North Euclid Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Full remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath close to Irvington. Stove, washer and dryer. Full basement and large backyard. Cute dining room for entertaining! Check out this place today 317-794-2064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 N Euclid Ave have any available units?
415 N Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 N Euclid Ave have?
Some of 415 N Euclid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 N Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
415 N Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 N Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 N Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 415 N Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 415 N Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 415 N Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 N Euclid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 N Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 415 N Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 415 N Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 415 N Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 415 N Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 N Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
