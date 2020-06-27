Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 415 N Euclid Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
415 N Euclid Ave
Last updated September 18 2019 at 9:57 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
415 N Euclid Ave
415 North Euclid Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
415 North Euclid Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Full remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath close to Irvington. Stove, washer and dryer. Full basement and large backyard. Cute dining room for entertaining! Check out this place today 317-794-2064
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 N Euclid Ave have any available units?
415 N Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 415 N Euclid Ave have?
Some of 415 N Euclid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 415 N Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
415 N Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 N Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 N Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 415 N Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 415 N Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 415 N Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 N Euclid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 N Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 415 N Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 415 N Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 415 N Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 415 N Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 N Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College