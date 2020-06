Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This All Brick Ranch Boasts Almost 1500 Sqft Of Living Space On The Main Level Plus A Full Basement, Newer Oversized Garage (550sqft) And Sits On A Double Lot - Private Drive And Space For Gardening, Parking And Outdoor Living. The House Has Been Nicely Up-Dated In All The Right Places - New Kitchen & Baths