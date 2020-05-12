Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4143 Whitaker Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM
1 of 17
4143 Whitaker Drive
4143 Whitaker Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4143 Whitaker Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pike Twp / IPS schools
WEST//PIKE TOWNSHIP *** COMING SOON***
3 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1 CAR GARAGE
Beautiful, renovated ranch home in great area. Easy maintenance flooring throughout. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4143 Whitaker Drive have any available units?
4143 Whitaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4143 Whitaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Whitaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Whitaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4143 Whitaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4143 Whitaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4143 Whitaker Drive offers parking.
Does 4143 Whitaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4143 Whitaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Whitaker Drive have a pool?
No, 4143 Whitaker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4143 Whitaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 4143 Whitaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Whitaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 Whitaker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4143 Whitaker Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4143 Whitaker Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
