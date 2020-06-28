Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
4138 N. Edmondson Avenue
4138 North Edmondson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4138 North Edmondson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW HOUSE! - Be the first to move into this beautiful brand new home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
(RLNE5145913)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue have any available units?
4138 N. Edmondson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4138 N. Edmondson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue offer parking?
No, 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4138 N. Edmondson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
