All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4136 N Sheridan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Indianapolis, IN
4136 N Sheridan Ave
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:01 PM
4136 N Sheridan Ave
4136 North Sheridan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4136 North Sheridan Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Lawrence Township! Close to Castleton and Broad Ripple Area. Stove and Refrigerator will be included! Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have any available units?
4136 N Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have?
Some of 4136 N Sheridan Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4136 N Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4136 N Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 N Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4136 N Sheridan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave offer parking?
No, 4136 N Sheridan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 N Sheridan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 4136 N Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 4136 N Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4136 N Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
