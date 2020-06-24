All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4136 N Sheridan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4136 N Sheridan Ave
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:01 PM

4136 N Sheridan Ave

4136 North Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4136 North Sheridan Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Lawrence Township! Close to Castleton and Broad Ripple Area. Stove and Refrigerator will be included! Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have any available units?
4136 N Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have?
Some of 4136 N Sheridan Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4136 N Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4136 N Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 N Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4136 N Sheridan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave offer parking?
No, 4136 N Sheridan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 N Sheridan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 4136 N Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 4136 N Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 N Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4136 N Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College