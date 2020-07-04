4133 Kenneth Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Devington
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
LAWRENCE/NORTH EAST 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Very nice 3 bedroom home located in Lawrence Township. Home has hardwood floors throughout and newer ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Must See! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4133 Kenneth Ave have any available units?
4133 Kenneth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.