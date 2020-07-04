All apartments in Indianapolis
4133 Kenneth Ave
4133 Kenneth Ave

4133 Kenneth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4133 Kenneth Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
LAWRENCE/NORTH EAST
3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom
Very nice 3 bedroom home located in Lawrence Township. Home has hardwood floors throughout and newer ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Must See! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Kenneth Ave have any available units?
4133 Kenneth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4133 Kenneth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Kenneth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Kenneth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4133 Kenneth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4133 Kenneth Ave offer parking?
No, 4133 Kenneth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4133 Kenneth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4133 Kenneth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Kenneth Ave have a pool?
No, 4133 Kenneth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4133 Kenneth Ave have accessible units?
No, 4133 Kenneth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Kenneth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4133 Kenneth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4133 Kenneth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4133 Kenneth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

