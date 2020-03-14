Rent Calculator
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:52 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4132 Richelieu Rd
4132 Richelieu Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
4132 Richelieu Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4132 Richelieu Rd have any available units?
4132 Richelieu Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4132 Richelieu Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Richelieu Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Richelieu Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Richelieu Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4132 Richelieu Rd offer parking?
No, 4132 Richelieu Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4132 Richelieu Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Richelieu Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Richelieu Rd have a pool?
No, 4132 Richelieu Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Richelieu Rd have accessible units?
No, 4132 Richelieu Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Richelieu Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 Richelieu Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4132 Richelieu Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4132 Richelieu Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
