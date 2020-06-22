Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4132 Breton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4132 Breton St
4132 Breton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4132 Breton Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Recently renovated this 3 bedroom home offers new flooring, fresh paint, a detached garage and great location! Call today for your showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4132 Breton St have any available units?
4132 Breton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4132 Breton St have?
Some of 4132 Breton St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4132 Breton St currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Breton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Breton St pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Breton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4132 Breton St offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Breton St does offer parking.
Does 4132 Breton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Breton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Breton St have a pool?
No, 4132 Breton St does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Breton St have accessible units?
No, 4132 Breton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Breton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 Breton St does not have units with dishwashers.
