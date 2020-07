Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom Bungalow near IMS - Walk to IMS from this 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Renovations are underway. New paint inside and outside. Laminate flooring in the living room and hallway. Eat in Kitchen. Attached garage. Private back yard. The home rents for $850.00 with a matching deposit of $850.00. To schedule a tour, call Mike at 317-210-0018.



Sorry...no section 8.



(RLNE3459198)