Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM
4131 Apple Creek Drive
4131 Apple Creek Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
4131 Apple Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST/LAWRENCE TWP *** Coming Soon ***
4 Bedrooms/2.5 Bathrooms/2 Car garage
ALL Electric 2 story home! Brand new house Located in Orchard Valley Estates! Lawrence Township School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4131 Apple Creek Drive have any available units?
4131 Apple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4131 Apple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Apple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Apple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Apple Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4131 Apple Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Apple Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4131 Apple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Apple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Apple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4131 Apple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Apple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4131 Apple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Apple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 Apple Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 Apple Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4131 Apple Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
