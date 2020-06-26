All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 19 2019 at 7:33 AM

4128 Vandalia

4128 Vandalia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Vandalia Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field

Amenities

Just built in 2016, this newer home in Fleming Garden has a large lot, detached garage, central Air Conditioning and everything you would want in a home. Call tdoday!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Vandalia have any available units?
4128 Vandalia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Vandalia have?
Some of 4128 Vandalia's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Vandalia currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Vandalia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Vandalia pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Vandalia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4128 Vandalia offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Vandalia offers parking.
Does 4128 Vandalia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Vandalia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Vandalia have a pool?
No, 4128 Vandalia does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Vandalia have accessible units?
No, 4128 Vandalia does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Vandalia have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 Vandalia does not have units with dishwashers.
