Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4128 Vandalia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4128 Vandalia
Last updated May 19 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4128 Vandalia
4128 Vandalia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4128 Vandalia Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just built in 2016, this newer home in Fleming Garden has a large lot, detached garage, central Air Conditioning and everything you would want in a home. Call tdoday!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4128 Vandalia have any available units?
4128 Vandalia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4128 Vandalia have?
Some of 4128 Vandalia's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4128 Vandalia currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Vandalia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Vandalia pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Vandalia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4128 Vandalia offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Vandalia offers parking.
Does 4128 Vandalia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Vandalia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Vandalia have a pool?
No, 4128 Vandalia does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Vandalia have accessible units?
No, 4128 Vandalia does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Vandalia have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 Vandalia does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College