Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:53 AM

4127 Candy Apple Boulevard

4127 Candy Apple Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4127 Candy Apple Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,752 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard have any available units?
4127 Candy Apple Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard have?
Some of 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Candy Apple Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 Candy Apple Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
