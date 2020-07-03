Rent Calculator
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM
1 of 20
4126 Sherlock Dr
4126 Sherlock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4126 Sherlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST// PIKE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1 CAR GARAGE
Great brick ranch in Pike Township with large kitchen and easy maintenance flooring throughout. Call today to schedule a hearing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4126 Sherlock Dr have any available units?
4126 Sherlock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4126 Sherlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Sherlock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Sherlock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4126 Sherlock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4126 Sherlock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Sherlock Dr offers parking.
Does 4126 Sherlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Sherlock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Sherlock Dr have a pool?
No, 4126 Sherlock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Sherlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 4126 Sherlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Sherlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 Sherlock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4126 Sherlock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4126 Sherlock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
