All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 412 North Riley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
412 North Riley Avenue
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:45 PM
1 of 43
412 North Riley Avenue
412 North Riley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
412 North Riley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 North Riley Avenue have any available units?
412 North Riley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 412 North Riley Avenue have?
Some of 412 North Riley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 412 North Riley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
412 North Riley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 North Riley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 412 North Riley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 412 North Riley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 412 North Riley Avenue offers parking.
Does 412 North Riley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 North Riley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 North Riley Avenue have a pool?
No, 412 North Riley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 412 North Riley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 412 North Riley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 412 North Riley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 North Riley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
