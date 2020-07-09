412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 4

Amenities

Great Near Eastside apartment with modern updates! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is close to all the development happening on the Near Eastside. Comfortable living room opens to spacious kitchen with newer appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout unit and beautifully updated bathroom.



Tenant pays $30 flat utility fee for water, sewer, and gas. Tenant is also responsible for electricity.



Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.



No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. EMAIL Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT at 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!

