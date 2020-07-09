All apartments in Indianapolis
412 N Bradley Ave, Unit 4

412 N Bradley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

412 N Bradley Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great Near Eastside apartment with modern updates! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is close to all the development happening on the Near Eastside. Comfortable living room opens to spacious kitchen with newer appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout unit and beautifully updated bathroom.

Tenant pays $30 flat utility fee for water, sewer, and gas. Tenant is also responsible for electricity.

Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.

No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. EMAIL Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT at 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

