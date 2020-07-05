Rent Calculator
4114 Mellis Drive
4114 Mellis Drive
4114 Mellis Drive
Location
4114 Mellis Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM
This is a lovely brick ranch located in a quite area!! Features a large eat in kitchen! Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4114 Mellis Drive have any available units?
4114 Mellis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4114 Mellis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Mellis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Mellis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4114 Mellis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4114 Mellis Drive offer parking?
No, 4114 Mellis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4114 Mellis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 Mellis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Mellis Drive have a pool?
No, 4114 Mellis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Mellis Drive have accessible units?
No, 4114 Mellis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Mellis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 Mellis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 Mellis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4114 Mellis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
