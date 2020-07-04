Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4111 Arborcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4111 Arborcrest Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:15 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4111 Arborcrest Drive
4111 Arborcrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4111 Arborcrest Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST/LAWRENCE TWP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 2 Car garage
Renovated 3 bedroom Ranch located in Lawrence Twp. Has spacious Living room & family room with eat in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4111 Arborcrest Drive have any available units?
4111 Arborcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4111 Arborcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Arborcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Arborcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4111 Arborcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4111 Arborcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4111 Arborcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 4111 Arborcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Arborcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Arborcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 4111 Arborcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Arborcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4111 Arborcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Arborcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 Arborcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4111 Arborcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4111 Arborcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College