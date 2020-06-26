All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:54 AM

411 South Spencer Avenue

411 South Spencer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

411 South Spencer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bed, 1 bath house with central AC, a fully fenced backyard, a garage and off street parking. Hurry because this won't be open for long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 South Spencer Avenue have any available units?
411 South Spencer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 411 South Spencer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 South Spencer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 South Spencer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 411 South Spencer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 411 South Spencer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 411 South Spencer Avenue offers parking.
Does 411 South Spencer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 South Spencer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 South Spencer Avenue have a pool?
No, 411 South Spencer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 411 South Spencer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 South Spencer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 South Spencer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 South Spencer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 South Spencer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 411 South Spencer Avenue has units with air conditioning.

