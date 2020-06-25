All apartments in Indianapolis
411 S Dearborn St
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

411 S Dearborn St

411 S Dearborn St · No Longer Available
Location

411 S Dearborn St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very efficient unit near Downtown, Fountain Square, and all highways. Newly updated unit fresh paint, new bathroom, new flooring. 1 car sized car port in the back. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926

(RLNE4895212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 S Dearborn St have any available units?
411 S Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 S Dearborn St have?
Some of 411 S Dearborn St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 S Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
411 S Dearborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 S Dearborn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 S Dearborn St is pet friendly.
Does 411 S Dearborn St offer parking?
Yes, 411 S Dearborn St offers parking.
Does 411 S Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 S Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 S Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 411 S Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 411 S Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 411 S Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 411 S Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 S Dearborn St does not have units with dishwashers.
