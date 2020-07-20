All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 25 2019 at 3:53 PM

411 North Centennial Street

411 N Centennial St · No Longer Available
Location

411 N Centennial St, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED! Very well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath, washer/dryer hookup on main floor with refrigerator and stove included. Duplex in great area. Wayne Township.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 North Centennial Street have any available units?
411 North Centennial Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 North Centennial Street have?
Some of 411 North Centennial Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 North Centennial Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 North Centennial Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 North Centennial Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 North Centennial Street is pet friendly.
Does 411 North Centennial Street offer parking?
No, 411 North Centennial Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 North Centennial Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 North Centennial Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 North Centennial Street have a pool?
No, 411 North Centennial Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 North Centennial Street have accessible units?
No, 411 North Centennial Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 North Centennial Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 North Centennial Street does not have units with dishwashers.
