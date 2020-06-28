All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4108 North Campbell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4108 North Campbell Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 4:28 PM

4108 North Campbell Avenue

4108 Campbell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4108 Campbell Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located in Indianapolis! This home has more than meets the eye! Stop by today! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 North Campbell Avenue have any available units?
4108 North Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4108 North Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4108 North Campbell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 North Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 North Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4108 North Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 4108 North Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4108 North Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 North Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 North Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4108 North Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4108 North Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4108 North Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 North Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 North Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 North Campbell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 North Campbell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College