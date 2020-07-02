All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4107 Eisenhower Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4107 Eisenhower Dr.
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:23 PM

4107 Eisenhower Dr.

4107 Eisenhower Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4107 Eisenhower Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
WEST/WAYNE
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car garage
Spacious home has 1,925 square feet! Nice lower level with the second bathroom and additional space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have any available units?
4107 Eisenhower Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4107 Eisenhower Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Eisenhower Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Eisenhower Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. offers parking.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have a pool?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College