Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4107 Eisenhower Dr.
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4107 Eisenhower Dr.
4107 Eisenhower Dr
·
No Longer Available
Indianapolis
North High School
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
4107 Eisenhower Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
WEST/WAYNE
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car garage
Spacious home has 1,925 square feet! Nice lower level with the second bathroom and additional space!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have any available units?
4107 Eisenhower Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4107 Eisenhower Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Eisenhower Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Eisenhower Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. offers parking.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have a pool?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4107 Eisenhower Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4107 Eisenhower Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
