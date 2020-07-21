Rent Calculator
409 North Centennial Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:06 PM
409 North Centennial Street
409 North Centennial Street
·
No Longer Available
409 North Centennial Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Very well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath, washer/dryer hookup on main floor with refrigerator and stove included. Duplex in great area. Wayne Township.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Does 409 North Centennial Street have any available units?
409 North Centennial Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 409 North Centennial Street have?
Some of 409 North Centennial Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 409 North Centennial Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 North Centennial Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 North Centennial Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 North Centennial Street is pet friendly.
Does 409 North Centennial Street offer parking?
No, 409 North Centennial Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 North Centennial Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 North Centennial Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 North Centennial Street have a pool?
No, 409 North Centennial Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 North Centennial Street have accessible units?
No, 409 North Centennial Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 North Centennial Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 North Centennial Street does not have units with dishwashers.
