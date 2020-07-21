All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 409 North Centennial Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
409 North Centennial Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:06 PM

409 North Centennial Street

409 North Centennial Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

409 North Centennial Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath, washer/dryer hookup on main floor with refrigerator and stove included. Duplex in great area. Wayne Township.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 North Centennial Street have any available units?
409 North Centennial Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 North Centennial Street have?
Some of 409 North Centennial Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 North Centennial Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 North Centennial Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 North Centennial Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 North Centennial Street is pet friendly.
Does 409 North Centennial Street offer parking?
No, 409 North Centennial Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 North Centennial Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 North Centennial Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 North Centennial Street have a pool?
No, 409 North Centennial Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 North Centennial Street have accessible units?
No, 409 North Centennial Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 North Centennial Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 North Centennial Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College