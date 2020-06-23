All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

409 N Gray St

409 North Gray Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 North Gray Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Rural & E New York

Duplex home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, 1 car garage for storage only,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas & Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

