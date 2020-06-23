409 N Gray St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Rural & E New York



Duplex home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, 1 car garage for storage only,



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: No



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Gas & Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy