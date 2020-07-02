All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
409 Iowa Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

409 Iowa Street

409 Iowa St · No Longer Available
Location

409 Iowa St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex near all the good times in Fountain Square and minutes from downtown. Brand new kitchen, stainless appliances, gas stove, and beautiful granite countertops. New flooring throughout. Larger master bedroom. Sweet bathroom with new fixtures and tile surround. New roof, A/C and furnace. Each unit has it's own fenced backyard and space to park in the back. Grill and chill under the covered porch too!

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Iowa Street have any available units?
409 Iowa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Iowa Street have?
Some of 409 Iowa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 Iowa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Iowa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Iowa Street is pet friendly.
Does 409 Iowa Street offer parking?
No, 409 Iowa Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Iowa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Iowa Street have a pool?
No, 409 Iowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 409 Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Iowa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

