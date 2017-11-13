NORTH EAST/LAWRENCE 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car garage Beautiful new home located in Lawrence Twp School district with over 1400 square feet!! ALL Electric!! Home available immediately. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4079 Tahoe Drive have any available units?
4079 Tahoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.