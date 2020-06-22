Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
/
4072 Arborcrest Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4072 Arborcrest Dr
4072 Arborcrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4072 Arborcrest Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
3BD/1BA ranch. Large living room and a nice eat-in kitchen! Spacious back yard that is fully fenced-in with a mini-barn. Located close to I-465 and 70.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4072 Arborcrest Dr have any available units?
4072 Arborcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4072 Arborcrest Dr have?
Some of 4072 Arborcrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4072 Arborcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4072 Arborcrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4072 Arborcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4072 Arborcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4072 Arborcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4072 Arborcrest Dr does offer parking.
Does 4072 Arborcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4072 Arborcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4072 Arborcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 4072 Arborcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4072 Arborcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 4072 Arborcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4072 Arborcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4072 Arborcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
