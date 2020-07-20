All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

4071 Alsace Place

4071 Alsace Place · No Longer Available
Location

4071 Alsace Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 936 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4071 Alsace Place have any available units?
4071 Alsace Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4071 Alsace Place currently offering any rent specials?
4071 Alsace Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4071 Alsace Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4071 Alsace Place is pet friendly.
Does 4071 Alsace Place offer parking?
No, 4071 Alsace Place does not offer parking.
Does 4071 Alsace Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4071 Alsace Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4071 Alsace Place have a pool?
No, 4071 Alsace Place does not have a pool.
Does 4071 Alsace Place have accessible units?
No, 4071 Alsace Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4071 Alsace Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4071 Alsace Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4071 Alsace Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4071 Alsace Place does not have units with air conditioning.
