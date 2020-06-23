All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:44 PM

4069 Byram Ave

4069 Byram Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4069 Byram Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM
Great house with tons of charterer! Hard wood flooring in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Large front porch area. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4069 Byram Ave have any available units?
4069 Byram Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4069 Byram Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4069 Byram Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4069 Byram Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4069 Byram Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4069 Byram Ave offer parking?
No, 4069 Byram Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4069 Byram Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4069 Byram Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4069 Byram Ave have a pool?
No, 4069 Byram Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4069 Byram Ave have accessible units?
No, 4069 Byram Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4069 Byram Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4069 Byram Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4069 Byram Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4069 Byram Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

