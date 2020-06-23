4069 Byram Ave

4069 Byram Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Butler - Tarkington
EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM Great house with tons of charterer! Hard wood flooring in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Large front porch area. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
