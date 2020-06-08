All apartments in Indianapolis
4063 E. 34th Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 11:55 PM

4063 E. 34th Street

4063 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4063 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP***Free Month of Rent when deposit is paid by 04/30/2019
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Cute 3 bedroom home with 1 bathroom home with all new carpet and fresh paint! Great value for this property! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4063 E. 34th Street have any available units?
4063 E. 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4063 E. 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4063 E. 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4063 E. 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4063 E. 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4063 E. 34th Street offer parking?
No, 4063 E. 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4063 E. 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4063 E. 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4063 E. 34th Street have a pool?
No, 4063 E. 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4063 E. 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 4063 E. 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4063 E. 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4063 E. 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4063 E. 34th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4063 E. 34th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

