Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4061 Boulevard Place
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:25 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4061 Boulevard Place
4061 Boulevard Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4061 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Details Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4061 Boulevard Place have any available units?
4061 Boulevard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4061 Boulevard Place currently offering any rent specials?
4061 Boulevard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4061 Boulevard Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4061 Boulevard Place is pet friendly.
Does 4061 Boulevard Place offer parking?
No, 4061 Boulevard Place does not offer parking.
Does 4061 Boulevard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4061 Boulevard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4061 Boulevard Place have a pool?
No, 4061 Boulevard Place does not have a pool.
Does 4061 Boulevard Place have accessible units?
No, 4061 Boulevard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4061 Boulevard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4061 Boulevard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4061 Boulevard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4061 Boulevard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
